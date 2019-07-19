Keitel, Clark Gray, formerly of Webster Groves, born Dec. 8, 1962, passed away on July 8, 2019.
His parents, Clarence and Evelyn Keitel of Hazelwood, preceded him in death. He is survived by his dear children, whom he cherished, Claire and Henry Keitel of Webster Groves; loving siblings Ken (Shirley) Keitel of Arnold, Sharon Keitel of Columbia, Missouri, and Nancy (David) Williams of St. Peters; beloved nieces and nephews Alexis, Vanessa (Robert), Nathan, Emily, Evelyn and Wes; and a circle of devoted friends, in particular, Jamie Henderson of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Bridget Bogan Keitel of Webster Groves.
Clark was a free spirit, a gifted and nationally recognized architectural illustrator, who embraced Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers and all time zones west of CST. He was always curious. He loved rafting, music, reading, drawing and hanging out under the stars. He was a man blessed with a diverse and extensive tribe.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, say hello to a stranger, call a distant friend, take a walk and cherish the beauty of your surroundings, and vote in November. Any stories of Clark may be contributed to celebrateclarkk@gmail.com, which will be shared with his children.