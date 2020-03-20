Stein Jr., Clarence R. “Bud” passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 93. Bud was raised in Webster Groves, Missouri and later raised his own four children in Webster Groves with his late wife Janet Stein (nee Fattmann).
An avid believer in the rivalry, he was never afraid to remind people that the Statesmen will always beat the Pioneers. Bud proudly served in the United States Army. After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart and was general manager of Stein Brothers Bowl until it closed in 1985. Bud spent his final years just as he’d grown up: talking and reminiscing with his family, creating memories that
his family will always cherish.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Janet Stein; son Stephen Stein; daughter-in-law Ann Stein (nee Mangelsdorf); and sister Gloria Ann Lapides. He is survived by his brother, John Stein; sons Clarence “Bud” Stein III (Sarah) and Kirk Stein; daughter Jennifer Stein; daughter-in-law Dorothy Stein; grandchildren Christopher Stein (Kristen), Scott Stein, Michelle Schade (Adam) and Nathaniel Stein (Allison); and four great-grandsons: Brendan, Kellen, Rhys and Connell.
The family thanks the entire staff of Manor Grove. Memorial Services were held on March 10 at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.
Donations can be made to the Howard A. Latta Scholarship Fund at Webster Groves High School, P.O. Box 31124, St. Louis, Missouri 63131.