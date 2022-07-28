Ruder, Clarence Eugene “Skip”, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the age of 91.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Ruder “Mary Beth” (nee Welsch); loving father of Joseph (Christine) Ruder, John Ruder, Michael Ruder, Susan (Richard) DeCosta, Laura Holtz and the late William Ruder and Anette Ruder; cherished grandfather of Melinda (Kevin) Heck, Jaimee (Nick) Hall, Amber (Matt) McGuire, Kerra Ruder, Madison (Aaron) Holtz, Erica (Roman) DeCosta, and the late Nicole Holtz; dear great-grandfather of Kaylen, Olivia, Addison, Uilliam, Aubrey, Lennox, Brantley, Graelynn, and the late Barrett; dear brother of Marjorie (the late Richard) Korn, Jeanette (the late Ken) Long, Loretta (Robert) Gorrell, the late Dorothy (the late Marvin) Jostes, and the late Marian (the late Carl) Wenz; dear brother-in-law of Fr. Gerard R. Welsch and Madlyn Welsch; and uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Skip grew up in Sunset Hills, where he spent countless hours hunting in the then-dense forest and farmland. He was a Navy veteran, serving as a machinist mate on the USS Des Moines during the Korean War. His hobbies included hunting, gardening and turning “ordinary objects” into creative tools.
Memorial Visitation Friday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
Please consider memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — JDRF, 215 West Pershing Road, Ste: 300, Kansas City, MO 64108 — the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and/or Judevine Center for Autism. A special thank-you to the sisters and staff at St. Agnes Home in Kirkwood for their love and care during Skip’s time there. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.