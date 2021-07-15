Wehrli, Clara Louise (Lolly), passed away on June 27 at the age of 93 due to cancer. Clara was born Sept. 3, 1927. She was the widow of Eugene Wehrli, who served as president of Eden Seminary from 1986 to 1993. They lived in Webster Groves from 1960 to 2000, where they raised five children. From 1977 to 1987, Lolly worked as the receptionist in a dermatology office on Big Bend Boulevard.
A service will be held on July 31 at 11 a.m. in the Wehrli Chapel of Eden Seminary. Participants are encouraged to wear bright clothing for a celebration of Lolly’s life. A reception will follow. Gifts in memory of Lolly’s life may be made to Peace UCC Church at 204 E. Lockwood; or, to Eden Seminary at 475 E. Lockwood, Webster Groves 63119.