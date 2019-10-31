Craver, Clara, noted area chemist, passed away in her sleep early Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019, in Ballwin, Missouri. She was 94 years old.
Clara Alberta Diddle was born Dec. 3, 1924 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Ira and Flora Diddle. She attended Portsmouth East High School, where she graduated valedictorian of her class. Enrolling in The Ohio State University, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry in 1945, cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, in an era when not many women chose to enter the chemical field.
After the end of World War II, she married her high school sweetheart, Ray Stanley Smith, with whom she had four children. She worked at Eastern States Standard Oil of New Jersey and the Battelle Institute in Columbus, Ohio, before opening her own analytical laboratory in 1959, Chemir Labs, where she specialized in applied infrared spectroscopy. She was an expert in the analysis of the chemical properties of polymers, plastics, asphalt and oils, coatings, and adhesives, and provided expert testimony in numerous lawsuits. She lectured at chemical conferences across the country on the interpretation of infrared spectra, which provide a “fingerprint” identifying chemical compounds and describing much of their structure. She was awarded an honorary doctorate from Fisk University in 1974 for her internationally recognized contributions to the field of vibrational spectroscopy. A member of the Iota Sigma Pi National Honor Society for Women in Chemistry, Dr. Craver was one of the first female chemists admitted to the Chemical Club of New York.
Following a divorce, she moved to Glendale, Missouri after marrying J. Kenneth Craver, a Monsanto chemist and futurist. Clara and Ken Craver were the first husband-and-wife to simultaneously chair separate divisions of the American Chemical Society. A male colleague was heard to remark of her, “She is a towering refutation of the assertion that it is a man’s world.”
In addition to her passion for science, Dr. Craver loved her flower gardens, sailing, the symphony, the impressionists, and her family.
Dr. Craver is survived by her brother Col. (Ret.) James (Billie Lou) Diddle of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and sister Patricia (Don) Kegley of Knoxville, Tennessee; four children from her marriage to Ray Smith: Susie Burge and Stephen (Laurie) Smith of St. Louis, Missouri; Derrin (Mihaela) Smith, currently stationed in Sierra Leone, Africa; and Cheri O’Brien of Plant City, Florida; three daughters of Ken Craver: Mary Ellen Brown, of Carbondale, Illinois; Carole Connet, of Fairfield, Iowa; Iris Craver of Lawrence, Kansas; twenty grandchildren, thirty two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and seven nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, her parents, 3-year-old sister Gloria, her sister Joyce Pinson, stepson John Craver, and nephew Scot Diddle.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her honor to the Craver Award fund sponsored by the Coblentz Society; the Ira and Flora Diddle Scholarship for the Professions at Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio; or to the Alzheimer’s Association. A private memorial service is planned.