Recipes for chocolate chip cookies could probably cover the earth, but Des Peres resident Jane Tayon has a recipe that does more than satisfy the taste buds — it satisfies the heart.
Tayon started her business, Clank’s Cookies, just a few weeks ago, but she’s been baking for friends and relatives for years.
One of eight children, Tayon’s mother died when she was just five years old, and her father died when she was 18. To make ends meet, she got a job on an assembly line at Ralston Purina, and she would ride to work each day with production manager Clank Wagner.
“He would talk about education and work ethics, and he said, ‘If you work for me, you’ll graduate from college,’” said Tayon. “I made him cookies, and he said, ‘They’re OK, but they’re kinda dry,’ and I was determined to win this guy over.”
In the absence of her parents, Tayon saw Wagner as a mentor. She worked hard through college to earn his praise.
“I’m the first one in my family to graduate from college, and while I think I still could have been successful because I’m a hard worker, education was so important to him and I wanted to please him,” she said.
After college, Tayon started working on her next mission to impress Wagner — perfecting her cookie recipe.
“I started fine tuning the recipe, taking baking classes online and watching Instagram,” said Tayon, 57. “Some things were simple, like using an ice cream scoop and weighing and leveling off dry ingredients.
“In cooking, you can get away with no weighing, but baking is more of an exact science,” she added. “If you put too much flour or too much salt, they’re not going to look or taste good.”
Tayon’s cookies kept getting better and better, at least according to the one she was trying to impress. Tayon noted that Wagner always willingly obliged when she needed a taste tester.
“He loved them and appreciated the many times I dropped them off to him,” she said.
A turning point came when Tayon entered a local baking contest and won $1,000 several years ago.
“After that, everyone asked me to bring my cookies to various places,” she said.
Although that baking contest was three decades ago, Tayon has taken extra time and care the past few years refining the recipe.
“I have always made cookies for people and they really liked them, but I perfected them in the last couple of years,” she said. “I had a baker from New York look at my recipe to analyze it and he gave me lots of pointers on making it look and taste better.”
Once she felt she had created the perfect cookie recipe, Tayon decided to take her baking to the next level. That level was starting her own business.
“The more I made them for people, the more they encouraged me to start selling them,” she said. “I had my own marketing consulting firm for 12 years, but I just thought this would be a great change. People are always happy when you deliver cookies.”
Paying It Forward
Clank’s Cookies, affectionately named after her late mentor, was born out of Tayon’s desire to share her cookies with the world while also hiring and empowering less fortunate women.
“I would love to empower and encourage women to learn and hopefully start their own business,” she said. “Clank was an incredible mentor to me, and I would like to mentor others to be their best as well.”
She now mans a waist-high mixer, churning out cookies by the dozen in the kitchen of her Des Peres home. Tayon, who is in the process of looking for a commercial kitchen to rent for her baking needs, said she has anywhere from 300-400 frozen cookie dough balls ready for baking at any time.
Shelly Kaner, longtime friend of Tayon’s late brother Steve, works alongside her. Steve Tayon died July 8, 2020, of glioblastoma. Jane Tayon wanted Kaner to be a part of her dream.
“Shelly was diagnosed with breast cancer the same time Steve was diagnosed,” Tayon said. “They couldn’t see each other because of COVID, and before Steve died, he said he was going to tell God to spare her.”
Kaner is now in remission and helping in Tayon’s mission to make Clank’s Cookies more than a baking business.
“Steve had always wanted to be a firefighter, but couldn’t because of his epilepsy. A week before he died, we organized a parade with three fire trucks from the Creve Coeur Fire Department and 240 cars came,” Jane Tayon said. “I made so many connections through Steve, and Clank’s Cookies is a way to pay it forward.”
Tayon’s goal is to use Clank’s Cookies to teach business and life skills to young people.
“We want to empower people, and I want the next girl to learn,” she said. “I believe that this is bigger than chocolate chips!”