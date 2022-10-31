Incumbent Democrat Lisa Clancy is being challenged by attorney and Republican Steven Bailey to represent District 5 on the St. Louis County Council.
District 5 covers parts of Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Rock Hill, Glendale, Oakland and Warson Woods. It also includes parts of Brentwood, Maplewood Richmond Heights, Clayton, Ladue, University City, Olivette, Crestwood, Affton and Marlborough.
Lisa Clancy is completing her first term on the St. Louis County Council, having been elected in 2018. She served as council chairman in 2020 and is part of the council’s current 4-3 Democratic majority.
A Webster Groves native, Clancy moved to post-Katrina New Orleans after college, where she served as a Teach for America Corps member, teaching special education. She has also worked in the nonprofit sector to improve the lives of children, families and communities in need.
Clancy is active in several community groups including racial equity group “We Stories.” She also serves on the board of directors for Pro-Choice Missouri.
Her platform includes supporting public education, public health and low-income families. She lives in Maplewood with her husband and 6-year-old son.
Steven Bailey was born in Provo, Utah, but lived with his family in Brazil, returning to the United States when he was 8 years old.
The child of two teachers, Bailey grew up in Edwardsville, Illinois. He holds a law degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law. He moved to Clayton in 2000 after the birth of his twin children and practiced personal injury law for 17 years.
In 2001, Bailey joined the faculty of the University of Missouri-St. Louis, remaining there until he retired in 2018. He also taught at St. Louis Community College-Meramec in Kirkwood.
Bailey considers himself an “ardent capitalist” and supports limited government, reduced taxation and “individual growth over government mandates.”
A third candidate, Michael Lewis, represents the Libertarian Party.