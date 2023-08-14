I’ve read with dismay the recent letters in the Webster-Kirkwood Times about the senior property tax freeze, which was voted down by the St. Louis County Council. The issue is not whether anyone thinks seniors deserve to stay in the communities they have helped strengthen for so many years. We are united on this belief, across party lines. The issue, and my ultimate reason for voting against this bill, was the unknown consequences of this particular approach.
It’s easy to say that property taxes for seniors should be frozen. But that freeze comes at a cost, and anyone who says otherwise is lying. Fifty-three cents out of every dollar paid in county property tax goes toward our schools. Another 15 cents goes toward our community colleges and Special School District, which protects our most vulnerable children. Ten cents goes toward our fire departments. Aren’t those services which, just like our seniors, make our communities strong?
When pressed on how the senior property tax freeze could be enacted without hurting our communities, backers of the bill told us to trust them, and that it just wouldn’t. Other times, we heard that our schools and fire departments should make do with less. Neither of those answers is sufficient for me. If we are going to fix this problem, we need to do so correctly, in a way that doesn’t pit grandchildren against grandparents.
The state has a program called the circuit breaker, which could easily be funded given the state’s budget surplus. This is a program that is already in place, and simply needs state lawmakers to adjust it to keep up with modern costs.
The senior property tax freeze did not fail because Democrats don’t want to protect our seniors. It failed because Democrats refuse to underfund our schools and fire departments.
Lisa Clancy
St. Louis County Councilwoman
District 5