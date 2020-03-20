As a parent, a resident and an educator, I urge you to consider what our community needs when voting on the Kirkwood School District’s Prop S. Look at the numbers and ask yourself if our young learners deserve the space and safety they need to reach their potential and keep up with their peers.
This school year, per Missouri Department of Education data, Kirkwood has 2,691 students spread across our five elementary schools, an average of 538 children per school. Four of those schools have no available classroom space for when future enrollment necessitates it. The fifth, Tillman, has only one room. And let’s not forget that next year’s kindergarten class is expected to be the largest in years or that enrollment across the district is projected to increase by more than 400 students over the next five years.
Now consider our neighboring districts and their number of students per elementary: Webster Groves (333), Clayton (360), Ladue (404), Parkway (449), Rockwood (463), and Lindbergh (520). All are less than Kirkwood – many substantially less. Frankly, it’s shocking that Webster Groves’ largest elementary (Avery) has the same number of students (502) as Kirkwood’s smallest elementary (Tillman).
Next time you hear someone say Kirkwood School District just needs to be more creative to squeeze more kids into our buildings, you’ll know better. The vote is yours; please take the time to vote.
Susan Tiffany - Kirkwood