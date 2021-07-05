This is in response to the hate-filled diatribe posing as an opinion submitted by Mr. Waite that ran in the June 25 edition. This is a perfect example of society’s current refusal to consider that just because one person has an opinion, it does not mean that it is correct or that it is the only opinion that is valid or exists. I recognize his right to have an opinion, even though I disagree with it as much as one can disagree with outdated and closed-minded thinking, but this is also just my opinion.
I do not choose to invalidate his feelings, even though I believe they have no place in a civil society. They smack of insecurity, and I can only hope that he has no family members in “The Rainbow Crowd.” People should be allowed to live their lives without one person deciding who they should love or what is acceptable. That is not for any person to judge as long as no laws are being broken, and it is time to do away with the notion that there is one person or group that decides what is “right” for every other person in society.
Christopher Patt
Glendale