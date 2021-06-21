Mr. Bracken’s letter (June 4 Mailbag) is a great opportunity to learn what is right and what is dangerously wrong about the moment we find
ourselves in. He’s correct: History should be taught honestly, and there is room for improving what is taught, especially the parts where Americans did not live up to the founding principles of our country.
It is inexcusable that I did not learn, in Webster schools, about the systemic rape, murder and intentional starvation of 40 million people by Soviet Communists, nor had any understanding of what Chinese Communists wrought during the Cultural Revolution, including the “student committees” indoctrinated to zealously inform, shame and attack classmates, family and teachers who were accused of not being enthusiastic enough in their support of communism.
Those events, from within living memory, are examples of what humans are capable of doing when possessed by revolutionary political and religious ideas, and we would do well to remember them. Where the “woke” movement becomes irreconcilably opposed to our free society is exemplified when the writer declares a collective guilt for one ethnic group and wants to impose his “resolution” and an “atonement for past sins” on them.
Those concepts are hallmarks of the woke ideology and places it on the same totalitarian path as the Nazis, Communists and Jim Crow Democrats of the last century. There is an exponentially growing number of Americans waking up to where this path is taking us, and we are going to respond as anyone who knows where it ends should. If otherwise good people like Mr. Brackens wholly reject collective ethnic guilt and persecution, compelled speech and indoctrinating children in schools, they will find eager help from all corners of our society to find ways to use the failures of the past to improve the future for all.
Joseph Lewiston
Webster Groves