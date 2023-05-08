Why are Webster Groves’ firefighters/EMTs treated as opponents by our city administration rather than as the long-serving, dedicated, trusted employees that they certainly are?
We just last week learned that an arbitrator ruled against the city of Webster Groves in favor of the union representing our firefighters regarding a decision of compensation due according to the collective bargaining agreement that was in place. Another lawsuit was just received by our city on April 11. This suit charges that our elected officials’ unanimous decision in March to terminate the firefighters’ contract was illegal.
I think this totals five legal battles involving our first responders since the hiring of City Manager Peoples. The city of Webster Groves has lost each time.
It’s important to note that in the more than 100 years of the Webster Groves Fire Department, this type of legal strife has never before occurred. It’s been stated that 33% of our fire department employees have quit or retired in the last two years.
My question is why do our elected officials continue to support our highest-paid employee rather than our dedicated, tenured men and women who protect us all?
Clearly, we residents are paying legal bills with our tax dollars supporting our town’s stance, whether we agree or not. But the real cost to us is the loss of experienced, good men and women who leave Webster to work elsewhere because they find the low morale of their workplace unbearable.
Rhonda Carsten
Webster Groves