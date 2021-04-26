I recently recognized a disturbing practice on the part of our Webster Groves mayor and city council. It appears acceptable to single out small groups of residents to disfavor while casting favoritism on others in the community, all in the interest of carrying out personal agendas for the development of the city.
Two cases that exemplify this favoritism include the SG Collaborative development and the recent plan to modify the city’s A4 district zoning.
In SG Collaborative’s current development plan, a few selected incumbents have been granted “hands-off” status including the Ameren substation and the Old Community Missionary Baptist Church. However, many other residents and businesses are being forced to leave their current locations including Red LaMore — a business that has been providing valuable service to our community for longer than most of us have been alive.
A second example of this selective favoritism is demonstrated in the recent plan to modify the district A4 zoning rules to allow for two-family housing. The argument is to make housing more inclusive, but if that were the case, the city would include all residential districts in the modification rather than just A4.
I find the arbitrary favoritism toward a select few to be offensive and bordering on corruption. Apparently city officials find it acceptable to pick on a smaller group of selected residents to disfavor in the hope that not too many will object to the change.
I do not live in an A4 district nor do I have strong feelings one way or another regarding the SG Collaborative proposal, but I am disturbed by the way the city does business these days, acknowledging through their favoritism that their plans make some of us worse off, but showing that they are OK with that as long as they don’t get the wrong people upset.
Karey Van Sant
Webster Groves