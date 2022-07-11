This letter is directed at potential applicants for police and fire in Webster Groves. As many of you have seen, the city has begun to gut police and fire benefits. The new city administration has gone on a personal crusade to destroy the livelihoods of anyone who dares wear a uniform in Webster Groves. As a result, I am sad to say the reputation of Webster Groves has suffered among both police and fire professionals in the St. Louis area. Applicants cannot trust the new city administration to have their best interest in mind. This was further demonstrated when city officials went on a personal attack against a well respected member of the Webster Groves Fire Department.
I encourage individuals considering Webster Groves as a career destination to realize that the new city administrator doesn’t believe you are valuable after five years of service, and has publicly said so. Look elsewhere — Webster doesn’t support their employees.
Chad White
Webster Groves