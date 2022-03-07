In response to Clark Hotaling’s letter, “Influencing Elections In Webster,” I have to disagree. I have been watching from a distance the changes that have taken place since the inception of the current council and city manager, and they are concerning, to say the least.
There has been a concentrated effort by the city manager, her deputy and certain council members to hush any community inquisition into their actions. They have gone so far as to block public comment in the city council meetings if those comments don’t favor their agenda.
I was especially shocked by Councilman Franklin’s attack on public workers and the mayor at a recent council meeting. As a result, he has lost the vote of my family. It appears the average citizen is up against the wall with the current council/city administration. They are attempting to build a political machine that is unquestionable by citizens. At this point I think it’s refreshing to see a group that represents the citizens countering the agenda of the council and city administration.
I would also like to give kudos to Mayor Welch for bringing this all to the forefront at a recent council meeting. Do we want a council and administration that is beyond accountability to the citizens? I know I don’t!
Thomas Millas
Webster Groves