In the Jan. 20 edition of the Times, John Hickey of Webster Groves opined that Justin Hauke, who is running for the Webster Groves School District Board of Education, supports private school vouchers.
We are a country dedicated to the freedom of speech, so all we can do is point out the inherent and egregious conflict of interest for a public school board candidate to want to implement private school vouchers.
If Mr. Hickey’s assertion is true, let’s hope readers will recognize the conflict of interest and logically vote down Justin Hauke.
Tom Evola
Des Peres