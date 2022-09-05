Most reputable climate scientists would be disturbed by the letter titled “Media Needs To Tell Both Sides On Climate Change.” As a retired climate scientist with four decades of experience (U.S. Navy, Air Force, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), I have a different view — this is an opportunity to expose disinformation about climate change.
The “World Climate Declaration” appears to be an authoritative document signed by over 1,100 scientists and professionals. It was published by the Climate Intelligence Foundation, which is a group known to spread falsehoods about climate change. Most, if not all, of the 1,100 “scientists and professionals” are not actual climate scientists. They are people who just do not believe, for one reason or another, that climate change is real. Fair enough. But it has been said that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but they are not entitled to their own facts.
To be clear, there are no longer two sides to the climate change scientific debate. A 2013 study found that 97% of the peer-reviewed research on climate change was in agreement — rapid climate change is real and human activity is largely responsible. A 2021 study analyzed 88,125 peer-reviewed articles on climate change found that 99.9% of them came to the same conclusion as the 2013 study.
The scientific debate on climate change was settled a long time ago so we should not waste our time quibbling about it. Rather, we should invest our time and energy into figuring out how we are going to move forward and solve this problem. I believe there are valid proposals from conservatives and liberals to address climate change. Those are the discussions we need to have now. Our future generations are depending on us to do the right thing.
Mike Squires
Glendale