Recall the lawsuit Texas filed challenging Pennsylvania’s November 2020 election and our Missouri Attorney General’s decision to join a brief supporting that lawsuit? Regarding that suit, in December 2020 the U.S. Supreme Court found: “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
The court’s decision was a relief to thoughtful citizens who questioned Texas and Missouri’s attorneys general motive for interfering with Pennsylvania’s election. For Missourians, the answer may be found in Eric Schmitt’s campaign information where you find the first item cited as evidence of his proven record is: “As Attorney General, Eric Schmitt defended President Trump at every turn ... ”
In January 2019, Schmitt swore his oath to take the office of Missouri Attorney General. Those present heard Schmitt say in his subsequent speech: “There isn’t anything in that oath about politics or political party.” Fine words. It’s disappointing that Schmitt, as a state office holder used his position to support a purely political, and bogus, political play. Should he be given opportunity to do the same at the national level?
Michael Werths
Webster Groves