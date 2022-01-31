This week, our Missouri Attorney General has filed frivolous and vindictive lawsuits against 45 Missouri school districts and their “locally elected” school boards for mask mandates.
These lawsuits are wrong on many levels. COVID-19 has significantly increased in children and teenagers and removal of masks in schools is dangerous and would negatively effect students, teachers, support staff, parents, siblings and grandparents. The downstream effect will negatively impact our struggling local economies and our already stressed health care providers and systems.
In addition, our Missouri state tax dollars will be wasted by this attorney general and these lawsuits while our county school tax will have to pay to defend our Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts. We, the voters, elected our school boards to make decisions for our districts, so why is this Republican politician trying to usurp their local authority? We, the taxpayers, are paying to litigate both sides of the issue. I, for one, can definitely come up with better ways to spend our education dollars.
It is hard to believe that the office of the Missouri Attorney General does not have any other issues or consumer complaints to litigate that could put our taxpayers’ revenues to better use. This career politician has stated that these lawsuits are “not for political gain.” Let’s make sure that statement is true by voting this “taxing and suing” politician out of any office for which he runs.
Denise Nenninger
Webster Groves