Congrats Eric! Against insurmountable odds you edged out a woman endorsed by “Running Man” Hawley and an empty camo suit who stands accused of spousal and child abuse. I don’t know how you pulled it off, but kudos!
The pundits have you as the favorite to win the whole thing, and given how a cheating troglodyte still garnered one of every five GOP primary votes, they’re probably right. Still, we’ll never know how much of a landslide it would have been had you kept your dignity and stayed true to honorable principles like Liz Cheney has, instead of punting them to pander to the election-denying, insurrection-loving GOP crazy train clan (or is that Klan?) Certainly, you would have gotten all of Wood’s votes, as Danforth would have endorsed you instead of putting up his own candidate as penance for giving the world the fist pumper Josh Hawley.
Funny thing about principles though — when you sacrifice them all in service to ambition just to “get there,” they don’t come back. I am reminded of the story of Sir Thomas More’s trial where Sir Richard Rich perjured himself and sent More to his death in exchange for an appointment to be attorney general for Wales. More said: “Why Richard, it profits a man nothing to give his soul for the whole world ... But for Wales?” Today, he’d say: “But for the U.S. Senate?”
Paul Higgins
Glendale