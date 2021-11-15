I would like to address the letter from Nov. 5 by Dennis Kelly and his concerns about what is being taught in Kirkwood schools. I have lived in Kirkwood for 16 years, with three kids attending Kirkwood schools. I can tell you that Critical Race Theory is not being taught here. CRT is a theory taught only in law school. The best way for parents to have their questions answered and concerns addressed is to respectfully ask their child’s teachers.
I think the larger issue here is that conservative groups are urging citizens to make CRT an issue in their communities. Republicans benefit when their base is angry and fearful, and CRT conversations do that for them. Just look at the results of Virginia’s recent election.
Also, Missouri is currently 49th in funding for our schools. Our Republican leaders are pledging to defund local schools and many parents remain unaware. They want public schools to fail so they can privatize them. If you truly care about our public schools, reach out to Republicans in office and let them know you want our schools fully funded.
Katie Molitor
Kirkwood