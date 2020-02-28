Maybe I missed something in the information published by the Kirkwood School District, but the engine currently driving this school expansion is based on an increase in population. The district talks about its expected increase of 419 students over the next five years. What portion of that population increase will go to the five private elementary schools and two high schools in the area (not counting Visitation and St. Joseph Academy)?
If the ratios of students going to public versus private schools (5,780 vs. 2,942) stays the same, then 188 of the expected 419 students will go to private schools, leaving 231 for the Kirkwood School District to accommodate. The new school is expected to cost $40 million. That’s a lot for 231 new students.
Dougherty Ferry already has two schools on it: St. Gerard’s and Kirkwood High School. Additional traffic caused by a third school in the 1.7 miles between Geyer and Ballas can leave Dougherty Ferry gridlocked every morning and afternoon. Emergency response vehicles from the firehouse at Dougherty Ferry and Essex would have difficulty moving through heavy traffic. A left turn lane was mentioned at a recent school board meeting, but the school district said they did not own the street so the cost of any street modifications would fall on Kirkwood taxpayers. No tax increase?
The selected area is just above Sugar Creek Valley. From Dougherty Ferry and Lindemann the terrain slopes away to the south and west. With a proposed four to five acre facility not allowing rain water to seep into the existing ground, water will run off following the drop in terrain. With even three acres of impermeable surface a one inch rainfall will send more than 80,000 gallons of run-off to an already overloaded Sugar Creek.
Before making a major investment I wait until all the research is completed. There are too many questions and open issues to vote for this issue now.
Kirkwood