Prop 1 will be on the Nov. 2 ballot asking for a 1% rise in the sales tax in all of Kirkwood, currently at 9.24%. The sales tax will make all of Kirkwood a Transportation Development District (TDD). Kirkwood already has areas of increased sales tax: Station Plaza and Southeast Manchester/Lindbergh. This increase would rival some of the highest sales tax rates in the area such as parts of Richmond Heights (11.24%) and Des Peres (10.49%).
The ballot language says the sales tax can be used for “enhancements, construction and reconstruction of ... public parking lots and parking structures ... including shared use paths, pedestrian and bicycle trails, pedestrian railroad crossings and bus stops and bus shelters ...” This is very broad wording and clearly the funds could be used for things other than paving streets and new sidewalks.
If passed, the TDD would be managed by the mayor and three other individuals. There would be no public input as to which street issues are addressed first and what they might look like. Would they all look like North Geyer between Adams and Manchester Road?
While everyone would like better streets this is not the way to fund it. Sales taxes are regressive, out of control and there are questions on what exactly the money will be used for in Kirkwood. Becoming a high sales tax area is likely to cause people to shop elsewhere to avoid an onerous tax. Give some thought to this proposition and please vote on Nov. 2.
Alan Hopefl
Kirkwood