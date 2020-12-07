I just felt I had to respond to Elizabeth Donovan’s letter (Nov. 27) concerning pro-choice and Planned Parenthood. The last paragraph suggested giving women and girls control over their own bodies through birth control education, including the availability of birth control.
Well, Elizabeth, that is exactly what Planned Parenthood does. I volunteer at a shelter in the city of St. Louis and Planned Parenthood is one of the few clinics available to women. I can guarantee that if the Planned Parenthood clinics were not available to women, poor and otherwise, there would be a lot more unwanted pregnancies and abortions. Their role in the community is extremely important!
Jenny Fagan
Webster Groves