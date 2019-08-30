The Aug. 16 issue of the WKT included a letter from a psychologist insisting that a prior letter writer was wrong to say there are only two genders, claiming “science” said otherwise.
Her opinions are based on the study of the mind and behavior, not of the physical body. I am free to believe I’m a giraffe, and I can try to act like one, and someone with a Ph.D. in psychology can help me come to terms with that, but actual physical science remains XX and XY. Maybe an M.D. can weigh in on this.
Folks who still believe in xx and xy have no animosity nor oppose “inclusion” for those who believe otherwise, we’re just not all going along for these mob-enforced mass delusions.
Kirkwood