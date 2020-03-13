The unneeded proposed $40 million K-5 elementary school which the Kirkwood School Board desires for the Lindemann property would be a pedestrian safety and traffic congestion disaster. The would-be entrance/exit at Dougherty Ferry Road dumps onto a narrow busy roadway with no traffic signals and no turn lanes and with nearby curves on the road.
There are no sidewalks on the south side of Dougherty Ferry west of Lindemann where the new school would be; sidewalks on the north side are only three feet wide. A dedicated bicycle lane on westbound Dougherty Ferry stops at Lindemann. The Federal Highway Administration Safe Transportation for Every Pedestrian (STEP) program says sidewalks for parks and schools, known as pedestrian traffic generators, should be 8 to 10 feet wide.
To add a school and accommodate a bike lane, wider sidewalks, dedicated turn lanes and additional through lanes will require significant widening of the street and road right of way for a new school.
The distance from Keysor Elementary School, past Kirkwood High School to St. Gerard Majella school, is 1.7 miles. Adding a fourth school, its buses and parent cars/vans to Ballas Road in such a short distance is a recipe for major traffic congestion. Once again the Kirkwood School Board is proposing a bad solution on the taxpayers.
