The Webster Groves City Council meeting on May 10 sure shed some light on the direction of the new city administration. It appears the new mayor, backed by a progressive council and city administrator, have put city employees in their cross hairs. They are talking about firing city employees, cutting more benefits, and admitted that the city manager’s pre-election projections were off by $3 million.
If anyone is to be fired, or benefits reduced, lets start with the assistant city manager/director of finance and administration who doesn’t have any credentials. Instead, our new city leaders are going to target firefighters, police officers and other city employees. It appears Kathy Hart’s post election statement about the new administration is correct. Instead of offering leadership and bringing people together, newly-elected Mayor Laura Arnold has decided to go scorched earth on the employees of Webster Groves. Very sad to see decades of success be torn to pieces by people who have no idea what they are doing.
Gary Arnold
Webster Groves