In the latest (April 15) edition of the WKT one reader felt the need to call upon our fellow countrymen to escalate the conflict in Ukraine. In fact Dick Reeves calls for us to commit to an all out war with Russia.
To be clear, Russia’s actions in Ukraine are beyond reproach. But I fail to see how the U.S. entering into the conflict would solve anything. All U.S. planes in the air would add to the situation would be more bombs dropped on civilians. Not to mention the potential retaliation from a nuclear power.
Frankly, I’ve seen enough dead U.S. servicemen. If Dick or others like him feel so passionately about the conflict, there’s absolutely nothing stopping them from participating. We just got out of Afghanistan. Has the past 20 years of fighting in the Middle East taught us nothing? Drone striking weddings and busloads of children. What about the NATO bombings in the former Yugoslav republics? Or we could look back at Vietnam, the children there are still being born with birth defects thanks to our “intervention.”
I’d also like to point out that the needless vitriol at the end of Dick’s letter echoes a concerning sentiment. The people of Russia are not “evil beasts.” Dehumanizing them will not make them commit fewer atrocities. It will only lead to us committing atrocities against them. These statements are racist and xenophobic. The Russian people don’t want this war, the Ukrainian people don’t want this war, and I certainly don’t want the U.S. to get involved in yet another war.
The only way to solve the Ukrainian crisis is to sit down at the table and talk. That may not be exciting. It may not make a great movie 20 years from now. But it is the path to peace.
William Harrison
Webster Groves