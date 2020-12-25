The Show-Me State is weathering a stormy financial period while grappling with pandemic-induced unemployment, loss of revenue and closed doors.
According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, seasonally adjusted unemployment reached an astounding 10.2% this year — almost seven percentage points higher than in 2019.
The tourism industry, a consistent revenue-generator for the state, is now projected to lose more than $3 billion.
Similarly, the retail sector has suffered, as shoppers avoid stores and turn to online options.
But, just as the weather begins to change, so does the forecast for Missouri’s economy. Though slow, employment is trending upward in recent months as Missourians get back to work.
Missouri is also becoming quite the hotbed for investment capable of supplementing the economy. Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. (MMSC) is partnering with AARP Missouri to revitalize five communities. AARP Missouri will invest in projects to improve parts of Lee’s Summit, Clinton, Dutchtown (St. Louis), Independence, and Jackson.
Additionally, the Grain Belt Express electric transmission project aims to bring affordable energy to the Show-Me state and other important benefits. Grain Belt will add more than 2,500 new jobs over three years of construction while advancing opportunities in rural areas by expanding broadband infrastructure.
These types of opportunities will not only help in our current predicament, but they provide security in the future as we undoubtedly face new challenges.
Here in Missouri, harsh seasons are nothing new. It’s no surprise we’re able to weather even the most turbulent times.
Karan Pujji
Creve Coeur