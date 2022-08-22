Eu “good” + Genos “birth” = Eugenics: policies imposed on a woman’s reproduction that result in good birth. Such programs include both positive and negative practices, e.g. “encourage” reproduction, and “encourage” sterilization as per the desired outcome.
There seems to be two basic aspects to the successful application of eugenics, one being the practice of a program, society or state that takes control of the reproduction of an individual(s). This precludes women from choosing which sperm is brought to term, e.g. forced abortion, or forced pregnancy.
The second aspect is the justification for such practices. Historically, these have not been based on scientific fact, but rather belief, e.g. Black people are incapable of intellectual thought, Jews are genetically inferior, or, more recently, human life begins upon egg fertilization. In each case, examples used to support such beliefs tend to be subjective, fervently supported by those predisposed to such arguments, but not shared by the individuals subjected to their imposition.
The Supreme Court recently voted to give state legislators the right to practice eugenics, and many are so doing. This would be in violation of the 1968 International Conference on Human Rights declaring that “parents have a basic human right to determine freely and responsibly the number and the spacing of their children.”
Additional criticism of imposed regulation of women’s reproduction (eugenic practices), regardless of whether negative or positive, is that it is susceptible to abuse since its criteria are determined by those in political power at the time. The extent to which that abuse can occur is only limited by your imagination, which is reality yet to happen.
Claudette Klein
Webster Groves