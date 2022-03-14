Until recently, Kirkwood city government at all levels had a long-held tradition of servant leadership — serving the citizens.
Traditionally, police and fire have been recognized as our highest priority. The citizens of Kirkwood insist on this priority. Without police and fire protection we have no city. In 1987, the citizens’ amendment to the city charter established all retirement benefits of police and fire and civilian employees to be on par with each other. It provided a check and balance to prevent those in power to carve out either the police and/or fire personnel and make them second class public servants.
We have seen Seattle, Portland, Chicago, New York and Baltimore abuse their police force with the defund police movement. Is someone or some group active in setting up the city of Kirkwood to be a part of this movement?
LAGERS is too costly, can never be terminated and sucks financial resources from local governments with no accountability. In 2015, the Kirkwood City Council rejected LAGERS. In 2018, the citizens rejected LAGERS by a huge margin. So why is our chief administrative officer now spending an ounce of energy installing LAGERS for himself and the civilian employees? Why is he ignoring our city charter? Why is he promoting a “funding” scheme for LAGERS that is sure to invite costly litigation?
Meanwhile, our loyal dispatchers at the police station have been begging for safer, fortified workspaces. Our third fully-staffed ambulance crew remains unfunded. Fire trucks break down on the side of the road returning from calls. Can you imagine the outcomes if vehicles break down going to a call?
It seems our current chief administrative officer views himself as a ruler overseeing surfs in his Kirkwood Kingdom. It’s time for a change.
Charlie Caciano
Kirkwood