It appears that there is a full-steam-ahead approach by the city of Kirkwood to move some of its employees to a statewide defined benefit plan called LAGERS without giving citizens time to understand the full ramifications if this pension plan is implemented.
It is one that the city can never leave, regardless of our financial situation. Funding the pension will become the city’s priority. In 2015, the city council rejected going forward with LAGERS. In January 2018, Kirkwood’s Citizen Finance Committee strongly advised the council against converting employees from the existing retirement benefits to LAGERS. In April 2018, Kirkwood voters voted on making a change to the charter to allow LAGERS and it was voted down, 75% to 25%.
Four years later, the city is trying for the third time. Our Citizen Finance Committee once again has recommended against it. This time, the police and fire will not be impacted — yet. It’s difficult to tell what our immediate and longterm costs of permanently joining LAGERS will be. The city did not ask for a robust risk analysis. The actuarial report that was supposed to be made available for public comment for 45 days starting on Jan. 6 was removed from the city website long before the 45 days were up.
City administration plans on making the program effective April 1. The immediate cost will be at least an additional 0.8% toward retirement for all 270-plus employees. With inflation and annual increases tied to the Consumer Price Index, costs certainly will increase — perhaps by as much as 4%.
Raises, workforce increases, recessions, pandemics or fund managers missing their targets will increase annual costs. Please let your city council know if you have concerns about the city agreeing to something costly we can never get out of and will hamstring decisions for future councils and taxpayers.
Gina Jaksetic
Kirkwood