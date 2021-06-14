I couldn’t agree more with Shari Kelts’ letter (WKT Mailbag, June 4). Why has the Times placed a state Senator on a pedestal — one who wants to keep low-income people poor, uneducated, unhealthy and full of bullet holes?
Sen. Koenig is taking tax dollars away from our public schools and giving them to schools that are not held accountable to any evidenced-based education, leaving them free to teach the earth is flat and the falsehoods blaring from places like FOX News. Denying low-income citizens a good education prevents them from digging out of poverty.
Furthermore, Koenig has ignored the will of the people and is refusing Missouri the acceptance of billions of federal tax dollars — dollars that all Missourians have already paid by voting not to fund Medicaid expansion. He could care less that a majority of voters in Missouri and the Webster-Kirkwood area voted to fund Medicaid expansion.
Rather than spend his time listening to the citizens of Missouri, Koenig thinks it’s more important to vote for the unconstitutional nullification of federal gun law restrictions. Webster-Kirkwood voters have overwhelmingly voted to save lives with sensible gun laws.
As the 2022 election approaches, I certainly hope the Times will write a free, glowing campaign ad story on Koenig’s opponent — one that may actually live in the paper’s distribution area and upholds the will of the people.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood