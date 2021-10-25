Kirkwood Proposition 1 TDD Board Math doesn’t add up.
In 2015, the City commissioned a study that identified $41 million in unmet road needs. In a follow-up in 2019, they identified just $38 million. Given that the city is expecting the new sales tax to bring in $5.2 million per year and that they plan to continue to set aside $1.8 million per year for roads in the City budget, all of our roads could be brought up to grade and paid for within six years. Yet, the sales tax lasts for 40 years! The math shows there will be $7 million collected each year for 40 years totaling $280 million. Where do you suppose that money will go? I was taught to work on your current problem and let the future take care of it’s problems. The problems of the future are likely to be much different and need different solutions. I urge everyone to Vote No on Proposition 1
No Plan and False Promises
The City has not released their plan for doing the streets if Proposition 1 passes. Instead, they expect voters to wait until after they vote to find out when their neglected streets will be repaired. The City is also claiming in their taxpayer-funded propaganda that they can complete the road projects in 3 to 5 years. For a city administration that has failed to complete more than $3.0 million in street projects in any single year and is likely to deal with labor and material shortages over at least the next couple of years, this promise seems to be quite a stretch.
William Dosenbach
Kirkwood