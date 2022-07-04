As we are in the aftermath of the pandemic, one of the most affected groups are our young people. I believe that extracurricular activities serve a great purpose in helping develop our future leaders. So my question is: Why hasn’t the city built some type of facility that will help our young people acquire needed skills to capture their goals and dreams?
The Kirkwood School District does a great job on renting its facilities, but there is simply just not enough room. The YMCA is a private business and is not inclusive to all of the members in our community. Des Peres, Maryland Heights, Ballwin, Richmond Heights and Clayton have community centers that are all inclusive and up-to-date, unlike our community center that has not been renovated since the 1970s.
I think it’s time for the city to start investing in our youth infrastructure, and start realizing we can do more for our youth in providing them with a safe and fun environment.
Jeremy Jones
Kirkwood