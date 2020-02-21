The city of Kirkwood really needs a free full-time trolley similar to the Holiday Trolley. It would link the Kirkwood Inn which is located at Kirkwood Commons, with downtown Kirkwood, along with Schnucks on Manchester at Woodlawn.
It would connect Schnucks with Global Market along with several banks and even some residents living near the route could benefit from the trolley. The streets it would use is Clay, Kirkwood Road, Taylor, a short distance on Manchester, and it would even serve the mom and pop shops in downtown Kirkwood!
As for one example about the Kirkwood Trolley (if we had one running full time), if I had to recycle my bags, I could hop on the trolley and take it to the grocery store to recycle my grocery bags. Don’t allow my trolley idea to fall on deaf ears at Kirkwood City Hall. Keep after Kirkwood city officials to make sure a Kirkwood trolley becomes a reality!
