In one of the Letters to the Editor last week (Jan. 22 Mailbag), it was suggested we shouldn’t throw out words describing the former president without being board certified psychologists and doing so is inflammatory.
I disagree. We need to speak the truth. Several psychologists and psychiatrists have written numerous articles expressing their concerns that Trump was a “clear and present danger” to our nation, in part because of his personality disorders. They have in fact diagnosed him with narcissistic personality disorder. The disorder is a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships and a lack of empathy for others.
The former president cares only for himself, always has and probably always will. He lied to the American people consistently, and more insidiously lied to his supporters.
Unfortunately, his lies were magnified by many media outlets as they chose profits over ethics. Truth only feels inflammatory when you are accustomed to lies. If we want to find unity as a nation, we all must recognize the lies being spread and seek the truth.
Katie Molitor
Kirkwood