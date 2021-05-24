I am writing in regard to the recent zoning code modifications enacted by the city council in Webster Groves. The reason we elect city council members is so that they can determine what is in the best interest of our citizens, and enact legislation that advances those interests. Sometimes I agree, and sometimes I do not.
The way to redress grievances with how we are moving as a city is for those who have a different vision to either run for office or promote candidates who are more like-minded. Richard Mazarella says, “We are just asking for a citywide vote.” That is what we do every two years when seats on the city council become available.
Most of the time our residents don’t have all the facts that the city council has at its disposal, nor the time to review and weigh all the benefits or disadvantages that pertain to various laws and ordinances. Forcing public votes constantly is not helpful.
Barbara Adams
Webster Groves