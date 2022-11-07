Last week, St. Louis joined the ranks of communities having a front-row seat to another horrific school shooting. Missouri has some of the most relaxed gun laws in the country, correlating to our disturbing designation of having the fourth-highest firearm mortality rate among all 50 states.
Between 2007 and 2019, our state’s firearms death rate increased 58% while legislators chipped away at common sense gun laws, appeasing a certain segment of their donors/constituents. Imagine if any other public health crisis — and firearm mortality is indeed a public health crisis — increased by such an amount.
These deaths are due to violent interactions between individuals, but also to suicide. Data from 2019 ranks Missouri as 15th in the nation in suicide deaths, and 11th for suicide death by firearm.
Easy access to purchase firearms and ammunition, lax permit laws and anemic efforts to encourage safe storage are to blame, as are legislators who fail to put common sense gun laws in place. The term common sense gun laws does not mean “take your gun away.” It means “make gun ownership safer.”
Julie McDowell
Kirkwood