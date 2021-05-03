I am writing in response to the advertisement in the April 23-29 edition of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, submitted by “webstergrovesresidents.com,” a group that appears to be well-funded.
The subject of the effect of zoning, codes and land use on housing affordability are issues for which I have expertise, having worked on these matters for the county executive of St. Charles County and the St. Charles County Economic Development Council. We have found that local zoning and land use decisions by communities play the biggest part in the lack of housing affordability by driving up costs. The effort to allow duplexes is a good but small effort to attempt to change the dynamics and provide a needed alternative to single-family housing. Duplexes and properties with “granny flats,” where a senior household member can live near younger family members, are ideas that make sense and have been used successfully in communities across the country.
Furthermore, duplexes and even multi-family properties do not detract from the value of nearby single-family homes. There is a house for sale on Glen Road for $1.6 million that is half a block from a large apartment complex and adjoining railroad tracks.
My solution to the criticism of the designation of certain parts of Webster as eligible for duplexes would be to designate the whole city as eligible. This designation would have little effect on most areas because of the lack of availability of suitable housing and lots.
Webster has committed to becoming a more inclusive community that is committed to social equity. We need to take whatever steps we can to help that process.
Paul Dribin
Webster Groves