Here’s a suggestion for cities and small towns and suburbs to increase their incomes and budgets while providing safer communities.
Apparently drivers are no longer worried about being ticketed for running stop signs. It seems we can decide for ourselves whether it’s legal to stop at a stop sign.
I wondered where the former president learned that he could decide for himself what was legal and what wasn’t legal. Maybe he learned from Kirkwood drivers.
We just returned from an oceanside New England tour. What I thought was just a local descriptor, like toasted ravioli, is normal behavior in Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, Delaware, Massachusetts, Ohio and Maine. Stop signs are ignored. Not just slowing and gliding through, but actually turning and going straight with hardly any lost speed.
While a highway racer may be dangerous, we didn’t see a single accident on the interstates leaving and coming back home. Off the highways, the potential for people on city streets to be T-boned, or bicycles to be hit or people with dogs or just walking the streets to be hit seems far more likely.
But almost no cars seem to be stopped for running stop signs.
Jim Hauschultz
Kirkwood