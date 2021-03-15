This is in response to Mr. Fred Boeneker’s Mailbag letter on Feb. 12 titled, “Rejecting Lies & Conspiracies.”
His comments about lies and the Republican party are unfounded. He is misinformed and obviously biased in his political opinions.
He needs to read the Saul Alinsky book written in Chicago in 1972, “Rules For Radicals.” In Alinsky’s book, he lists 13 rules or principles that the left should use in the political arena against the conservatives. Since Hillary Clinton lost the election to Donald Trump in 2016, the Democrats, mainstream media and Hollywood celebs have used at least three of these rules to the extreme:
1. Tell lies loud enough and often enough, and they will become truths
2. Attack, attack and attack the opposition
3. Divide the country
Since 2016, this has been at the heart of the Dems political playbook. Mr. Boeneker is blind to the political arena and needs to open his eyes to what is happening in the country.
Betty Ryan
Webster Groves