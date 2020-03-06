Concerning last week’s article about the major building improvement for the new Kirkwood Fence Co., located at what is called “The Wedge.” I think it is an eyesore. That intersection of Manchester and Kirkwood roads is the front door of Kirkwood. That section of property has an animal shelter, a fence company, a billboard and a cable tower (all generating revenue for the property owner). Would it not be better to use that land as a welcome area to Kirkwood? A landscaped area with a sign denoting that you are entering Kirkwood.
Right now we have a billboard telling us of the advantages in signing up for Schnucks Rewards! Do you think Fresh Thyme grocery likes that? Why is a billboard allowed there? Is there anyone besides me who agrees with my comment?
Kirkwood