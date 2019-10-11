A self-described “agriculturalist” (undefined) recently wrote misinformation about climate change. Telling the truth is not fearmongering or a scare tactic. It’s a pathway to remedies.
I’m not an expert agronomist, but I worked on our family farm in the 1940s and 1950s until completing graduate school and entering a chosen profession. Then in 1972, my wife and I started investing in farmland in west central Illinois. For the past 47 years we, a farm manager and two tenants, have farmed highly-productive fields growing corn, soybeans and alfalfa.
Truth is: Climate change is affecting our farms. Spring weather is more erratic. We replaced eight-row planters with 16-row planters to get seed planted during the narrow window of a few days when soil and moisture conditions are suitable.
In summer, more days reaching 100 degree temperatures is hurting plants’ reproductive processes. Rains are less frequent and come too much at one time. We used to say corn needs one inch a week. Now we have three weeks of no rain and then a four- to five-inch deluge in 24 hours.
The writer says CO2 is good; therefore not a pollutant. But there can be too much of a good thing. A little bit of extra CO2 helps crops — wheat and soybeans more than corn. But too much CO2 deprives plants of nitrogen; thereby reducing nutritional values by destroying iron, zinc and protein in the grain. Too much CO2 will kill plants.
Oxygen is essential for humans, but too much produces oxygen toxicity which damages eyes, organs and can lead to death. It is the same for plants and CO2.
The writer says just wait for some technological utopia to save us. But there’s no need to wait for some grandiose future development. Right now, we do no-tillage planting to reduce fossil fuel use by tractors, to sequester more carbon in our topsoil and to prevent soil erosion. A wind energy company wants to build wind turbines on our farm; each generating electricity for 600 homes. We are considering solar panels on our machine shed roof to generate power for our own farm needs. All these practices help fight climate change now.
Combating climate change isn’t killing any golden goose, as the writer suggests. We are building our rural economy and improving the world. After all, you can’t eat a golden egg.
Kirkwood