Concerning last week’s story, “Stop Asian Hate,” how is the “China virus” Asian hate? Oh, yes ... President Trump coined this, I believe, so “Racist He.”
Did the reporter take the time to research the names of past epidemics? Of course not. Heaven forbid it would be an unbiased report. Let me do the homework here:
Russian Flu (1889) ... Spanish Flu (1918) ... Asian Flu (1957) ... Hong Kong Flu (1968) and others: Swine Flu (racist against hog farmers) ... West Nile Virus (got my drift?) ... Oh yes, I forgot: German Flu!
Pete Grace
Webster Groves