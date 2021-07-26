It seems the Aug. 3 vote regarding recent zoning ordinance changes has become “Big Money” vs. the Webster Groves City Council and the citizens of our town. The most recent posting by the Missouri Ethics Committee reveals that Richard Mazzarella is funding the campaign to overturn the majority city council vote to the tune of $10,000! Yes, that’s right, $10,000 of his money is the only funding reported.
Mr. Mazzarella would have you believe this is a populist campaign, but it seems like his personal campaign. To what end? What prompts an individual to spend $10,000 of his money on a city council vote? What is going on behind his closed door? Our city’s committee and council acted in complete transparency.
Webster Groves, are we going to allow one resident to challenge the city council every time he doesn’t agree with its vote? This is not what democracy looks like!
Vote “No” on Prop 1 to stop this big money interest from imposing his wishes on the business of our city!
J. Turner Evans
Webster Groves