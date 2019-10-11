This is in response to the letter to the editor by Dana Saylor in the Sept. 20 Webster-Kirkwood Times.
Frogs will jump out of hot water, but will sit in slowly warming water until they die from overheating. Dana Saylor is a little bit like the frog that sits in gradually warming water until it is too late.
By the time it’s too late for us (about 10 years from now) Dana Saylor might not care, but my grandchildren and a whole lot more grandchildren will.
If we adults don’t get our climate act together, our grandchildren will inherit a world in disarray. Rising sea levels will make those two million people uprooted during the dust bowl years, referenced by Dana Saylor, look like a trickle compared to the hundreds of millions uprooted by the next millennium. And there won’t be anywhere for them to go.
Yes, Dana Saylor, we do need CO2, but only about 350 parts per million. Too little and we will freeze. Too much and we will roast. World levels are already over 400 parts per million. CO2 is like a blanket on the globe. At 350 ppm, the blanket is just right. At 400 ppm, it’s like sleeping under a down comforter in the summer with no air conditioning.
Dana Saylor says much of what we have been told about global warming is wrong. This is somewhat correct, because with each passing year we learn the crisis is getting worse than we thought it would.
Go back to the movie “An Inconvenient Truth” from over 15 years ago and you will find the world is getting much warmer than was predicted then. The scientific concept of global warming was predicted more than 125 years ago, and it is now being proven. Across the globe, the last 20 years are the hottest on record.
I’m not sure what it will take to persuade Dana Saylor, but I sure hope the readers of the Webster-Kirkwood Times are doing all they can to reduce emissions of CO2, methane and other greenhouse gases. Looks like we will have to do a little extra to make up for Dana Saylor.
Richmond Heights