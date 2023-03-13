A recent letter writer decried the absence of patriotism, and called for the Pledge of Allegiance to be required in schools. That will no more make students patriots than saying the Lord’s prayer will make anyone a Christian.
Actions, not words, produce results. The House of Representatives recites the Pledge of Allegiance, but that hasn’t stopped Marjorie Taylor Green from advocating for the separation of red and blue states or saying the election was stolen. Many Republican legislators have studiously avoided condemning the Jan. 6 assault on the capitol to overturn the results of the election (Josh Hawley, et al).
Patriotism means supporting the Constitution and legally elected representatives in words and deeds. Is patriotism reinforced by George Santos, who lied his way into office and now lies about lying? Kevin McCarthy and all those who refuse to remove Santos have chosen selfish goals over supporting our country and its ideals. Fox News chose not to support free and fair elections, even though it knew the election was fair.
The hatred evinced against non-whites and immigrants is hardly supportive of “All (people) are created equal.” Except for the small minority of people in this country whose ancestors were here before the arrival of Europeans, we are all immigrants, or their descendants. Their background or ethnicity does not make them less patriotic.
Patriotism requires that we support the institutions and ideals that make America America. My patriotism necessitated that I support the government, even when a partisan Supreme Court gave the presidency to George W. Bush in 2000. Ask yourself, “Who exhibited more patriotism after an election: Al Gore or Donald Trump?”
Actions, not words, define patriotism. Do your actions show your support for the underlying ideals of the country or seek to undermine it?
Alan Frost
Kirkwood