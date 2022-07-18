The July 8 letter, “Tyranny of the Minority Jeopardizes Democracy,” represents a presumption rather than a fact. There are no definitive statistics to prove who represents a minority or majority of citizens or voters.
The SCOTUS decision relating to the misnamed issue of “reproductive rights” is approved by many men and women who may be either a majority or a minority. Until every citizen voices his or her opinion on this issue, there is no accurate means of determining which group is a minority or majority.
The letter writer ends with these words: “We all need to keep this in mind and vote for candidates who support the rule of law and support for a democracy for our children and grandchildren.” To that, I would remind both the letter writer and readers that not all laws are moral. History reminds us of past immoral laws meriting rebellion and repeal — slavery, Jim Crow laws, lynching laws, the Japanese American internment law, property owners only voting law, voting for men only law, etc.
Today, hundreds of thousands of unborn babies up to birth and beyond are slaughtered in the cruelest, most heinous manners. Yes, we continue to allow unmoral laws that dehumanize some.
Throughout history, good and evil laws have existed. Dehumanizing certain groups of people has been a favored means of oppressing or exterminating them. Such actions are linguistically reworded with euphemisms to justify them. Killing even the tiniest of life is not “reproductive health.” It’s a death sentence. A healthy democracy for our children and grandchildren will not include extermination of the most innocent and vulnerable of us. The letter writer’s word “tyranny” is the most appropriate word for the hundreds of thousands of these precious victims.
Helen Louise Herndon
Kirkwood