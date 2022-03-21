I read Abigail Stoner’s letter to the Times in the Mailbag of the Feb. 4-10, 2022, issue. She is a gutsy young lady for sharing her experiences. This was a shocking description of life in Webster Groves High School (worth noting that she graduated five years ago). I have a real concern for our youth attending this school today. I am a retired engineer and know what it takes to be accepted and succeed in a college engineering program. Abigail’s letter further indicates that Webster Groves High School is not adequately preparing their students for higher education in other curriculums.
I pay a large amount in school taxes to this district every year and this is not the way I expect it to be spent. This type of school behavior and lack of leadership will continue to run this district/school further into the ground. I would also like to mention that our biggest asset is our home. I foresee a coming decline in home values as a result of poor district performance/ranking. If something doesn’t change, the Webster Groves School District will no longer be attractive to potential home buyers.
Rod Nobis
Warson Woods